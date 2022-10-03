‘When you are speaking, give us show details’ – Adom-Otchere shades Betty Mould-Iddrisu

Broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere has berated the former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Betty Mould-Iddrisu, for her criticism of the current Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Dame.

The former Attorney General chastised Godfred Dame for showing 'disrespect' towards former president John Dramani Mahama while reacting to critical comments the former president made about the judiciary.



She described Dame's comment at the last Bar Conference held in Ho as unfortunate, undemocratic and a slap in the face of Ghanaians demanding fairness from the Judicial arm of government.



“Very unfortunate for a young Attorney General, Godfred Dame to come out with such statements about our former President. He was disrespectful and very upsetting to me, having held that position before.



"I forgive him because I am a Christian and it's an act of charity...” Betty Mould told IDEAS Exchange show host on XYZ TV, Eric Ahianyo.



But, Adom-Otchere while speaking on his Good Evening Ghana show, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, said that Godfred Dame did no wrong with his criticism of John Dramani Mahama.



According to him, Dame was right because the former president and other members of the National Democratic Congress keep criticising the judges in the country without facts.

“For important people like Aunty Betty when you are speaking, give us some details so that we can jump on it and help build a better society.



“… when an important arm of government (like) the legislature, executive, judiciary or the media, the fourth estate, does something wrong, I think that the stakeholders must say what it is. So that those of us outside can understand.



“People must be bold enough to say that this is what has happened,” he said.



Listen to Adom-Otchere's remarks in the video below (from 15:00):







IB/DA