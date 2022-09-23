0
Menu
News

Where did the GHC14m for capitation grant go? – Apaak questions Adutwum

Yaw Osei Adutwum12131213121211 Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum is Minister of Education

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak has expressed worry over the unavailability of textbooks and the non-payment of the capitation grant for basic schools across the country.

Reports were rife that not even a pesewa has been paid for the 2021/2022 academic year as the capitation grant has been in arrears for six tranches.

The Builsa South lawmaker, therefore, wants the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum to account for the supposed Ghc14 million earmarked for textbooks and capitation grant for basic schools.

“Before Parliament went on recess, I asked the Minister for Education to tell the nation how much was owed schools in respect of the grant, and when the arrears will be paid, on the floor of Parliament. He agreed that government owed schools the capitation grant. He added that Ghc 14 million had been made available to pay some of the arrears.

“The legitimate questions to ask are; a) where did the Ghc 14 million go, and, b) how are schools expected to function effectively and efficiently without the grant?” the Member of Parliament for Builsa South questioned.

Below is the full statement by the MP

WHY ARE PUBLIC BASIC SCHOOLS IN SESSION WITHOUT TEXTBOOKS AND CAPITATION GRANT

Public Basic Schools in Ghana reopened on Tuesday, 13th September. This is the second week into the reopening of the third term for the 2021/2022 academic year. However, the issues of textbooks and payment of the capitation grant remain unresolved:

1) Textbooks: Checks indicate that basic schools are yet to received the long awaited textbooks. This is in spite of the fact that the Minister for Education promised and reiterated that the books will be available by the time schools resumed, when he appeared before the Parliamentary Select Committee on Government Assurances a few weeks ago.

Even before the Minister’s appearance before the committee, he and his Deputy told the nation via various media interactions that the books were being moved to the regions from various printing houses for onward distribution to the schools. They assured that pupils will have textbooks when schools reopen. Well schools are in session, so why are the books not in the classrooms as promised?

2) Capitation Grant: The capitation grant is in arrears for six tranches, which constitutes six terms. Information from heads of basic schools confirm that not even a pesewa has been paid for the 2021/2022 academic year.

Before Parliament went on recess, I asked the Minister for Education to tell the nation how much was owed schools in respect of the grant, and when the arrears will be paid, on the floor of Parliament. He agreed that government owed schools the capitation grant. He added that Ghc 14 million had been made available to pay some of the arrears. The legitimate questions to ask are; a) where did the Ghc 14 million go, and, b) how are schools expected to function effectively and efficiently without the grant?

The Minister for Education must address these matters with dispatch. Our basic schools need the textbooks and the capitation grant now.

Dr. Clement Apaak

M.P, Builsa South and Deputy Ranking Member On Education Committee of Parliament

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Mohammed Salisu finally spotted at Black Stars camp
My mom wept after Spain call-up - Nico Williams
Related Articles: