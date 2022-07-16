Where did you get the money to pay delegates in this economic mess? - Sam George quizzes NPP candidates

Over 6000 NPP delegates to vote at Accra Sports Stadium

NPP holds national executive elections



All 10 NPP national executive positions up for election



A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sam Nartey George, has wondered where the aspirants in the race for the 10 available executive positions of the New Patriotic Party are getting so much money to spray on delegates.



In his arguments, several aspirants are dolling out lots of monies to the over 6000 delegates expected to cast their votes at the Accra Sports Stadium, in an attempt to woo them to give them their nods.



The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram made this known when he spoke to the media at the stadium where he has been invited to represent the NDC at the event.

“The conference should have started at 9 am; we were given 9 am but it’s past 12. The delegates are hold up, meeting with candidates who are giving them monies, 3 hours we’ve been sitting here. For a party that has dragged this country into a mess, you will ask yourself where are they getting the monies?” he claimed.



Some leading members of the NPP have already arrived at the Sports Stadium, with the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, also expected to grace the occasion.



This election is described as a crucial one especially since the party looks to “Break the 8” in the political history of the country.



In June 2022, the party approved the nominations of 47 aspirants for the various positions, including the National Chairman, the 1st and 2nd Vice Chairperson, General, and National Organiser positions.



The rest of the positions are the National Youth Organiser, National Treasurer, Women’s Organiser, and National Nasara Coordinator.

Along the way, however, a number of the aspirants voluntarily opted out of the race.



