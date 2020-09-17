General News

Where did you now find money to pay depositors – Adongo asks gov’t

Isaac Adongo, MP, Bolgatanga Central

Bolga Central MP Isaac Adongo is asking government where it raised the GHC3.56 billion to settle all locked up funds of customers of the collapsed financial firms.

It comes after government announced that payment begins today for all customers whose outstanding investments were yet to be paid following the withdrawal of the licenses of those firms.



In a post on Facebook, the lawmaker said: “Where did you now get the cash to pay depositors? So, the 2% they claimed was the only outstanding is now worth over GHS3.56 billion or is it the worthless papers they wickedly gave to depositors at no interest for 5 years when Akufo-Addo would not have had to pay? God has blessed depositors with JM to save them from these wicked people. What of the depositors of the fund management companies worth over GHS12.5 billion?”



He also accused government of collapsing the firms in the interest of the finance Ministers company.



Below are details of the post



Read Mr Adongo’s full statement below:

Where did you now get the cash to pay depositors?



So, the 2% they claimed was the only outstanding is now worth over GHS3.56 billion or is it the worthless papers they wickedly gave to depositors at no interest for 5 years when Akufo-Addo would not have had to pay?



God has blessed depositors with JM to save them from these wicked people.



What of the depositors of the fund management companies worth over GHS12.5 billion?



When are you paying them or you don’t know it’s in the people’s manifesto?

Your quest to collapse everyone to grow Databank has destroyed so many homes, killed depositors and employees, put people out of work and burdened the public purse in excess of GHS22 billion.



How can Databank, which for 16 years; from 1995 to 2016, could only mobilise GHS2 billion asset under management, suddenly now increase asset under management to GHS6 billion in less than 4 years (200% growth) after its former Vice President, Ogbamey Tetteh was sent to SEC as Director-General, leading to the deliberate collapse of Databank competitors such as Dr Duffuor, Dr Nduom etc?



Ghana is not for a few Akyem Sakawa Boys and the Sakawa Kingpin.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.