‘Where has all the money gone?’ - Gabby’s 2015 views on IMF pop up

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading Member of the New Patriotic Party, has ardently defended the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government on several economic indices.

Gabby has in recent times posted about government’s economic strides especially with respect to the decision to approach the International Monetary Fund, IMF for an economic rescue programme.



The formal announcement of government’s approach was made via a July 1 statement signed by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah.



Four days prior to the announcement, Gabby had tweeted: “Am I against an IMF program in principle? No.”



In the wake of the backlash that greeted the IMF announcement, Gabby posted an advert of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s July 14 programme where he was to ‘break his silence’ on the IMF decision.



A video has popped up dating back to 2015 where Gabby is speaking about his views on the then government’s decision to go to the IMF in what is widely considered a dumsor-inspired economic downturn.



Gabby expresses concern about government spending and states that the only good side of the IMF approach was to police public spending.

“You ask yourself, where has all the money gone, and what happened is that we are spending more and more money to pay our debt, rather than investing in capital expenditure or capital projects.



“Projects that will create jobs … the IMF will not create jobs, the IMF will not make sure that the salaries match up with inflation, IMF will make sure that hopefully, hopefully, the reckless spending will go down.



“(and) I think that is the positive aspect of it but in terms of expanding the economy, I am not so sure,” he stated on Joy News’ Newsfile programme.





"You ask yourself, where has all the money gone? What is happening is that we are spending more and more money to pay our debt"



- Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko [on IMF, 2015] #JoySMS pic.twitter.com/4cZ9opf4wA — Benjamin Essuman???????? (@Benji_Essuman) August 15, 2022

SARA