Where is Aisha Huang's first Ghanaian husband, Anthony Fabian? - Okudzeto asks

Nkrabea Effah Dartey (left), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (right)

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has suggested that the claim by the Lawyer for illegal small-scale mining (‘galamsey’) ‘queen’, Aisha Huang, Nkrabea Effah Dartey, that his client is married to a Ghanaian businessman, is false.

According to the Member of Parliament (MP), this is not the first time the ‘galamsey’ kingpin has claimed to be married to a Ghanaian.



In a post shared on social media, Ablakwa said that Aisha Huang claimed to be married to one Anthony Fabian in 2007, which allowed her to get a resident permit, but checks indicate that her first husband does not exist.



“Many Ghanaians do not know that this is not the first time the notorious Aisha Huang has claimed to be married to a Ghanaian. She first made the claim over a decade ago when she told Ghanaian immigration authorities that she married a Ghanaian called Anthony Fabian at a 2007 wedding in China.



“Interestingly, she then used that to secure an indefinite permit from the Ghana Immigration Service, allowing her to travel to Ghana at will without a visa. It turns out Anthony Fabian was her clever phantom creation. It remains a mystery how she managed to obtain a Ghanaian male passport in the name of a ghostly Anthony Fabian with Passport Number: H2554456.



“Court documents in my possession from her 2017 and 2018 aborted prosecution and other intercepted official records reveal that the Passport Office and the Foreign Ministry had absolutely no information about any application by the said Anthony Fabian for a Ghanaian passport. There was also no manual or biometric trace,” parts of the post shared by Ablakwa read.



Effah Dartey, in an interview on Citi FM's Eyewitness News on Wednesday, September 14, claimed that his client is married to a Ghanaian businessman.

“I know she is married to a Ghanaian. I know this because of her Ghanaian husband, a businessman in Kumasi and a master’s degree holder from a Chinese University. He came to my office to engage me as a lawyer,” he submitted.



Meanwhile, Aisha Huang is currently facing a total of six charges relating to illegal mining activities and other immigration offences.



Until yesterday, September 16, Aisha was facing two charges along with three other accomplices, in an Accra Circuit Court, after they were arrested earlier this month.



The four new charges were filed at the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court on Friday, September 16, 2022. The virtual hearing took place in the court of Justice Lydia Marfo.



The charges she is facing include undertaking a mining operation without a licence, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation, illegal employment of foreign nationals, entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry, mining without license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals.



Where is Aisha Huang’s first Ghanaian husband? pic.twitter.com/IdxWpCa8Xs — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) September 17, 2022

