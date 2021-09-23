Where is Ken Ofori-Atta? - Adongo quizzes amid viral pictures

Ken Ofori-Atta (fourth from right) with President Akufo-Addo and other officials in the US

•Adongo has elucidated points to support his claim that Ghana’s economy is in a bad shape

•He says whiles Ghanaians are experiencing hardships, the Finance Minister is nowhere to be found



•He has accused the government of engaging in populist initiatives



Isaac Adongo, a member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, is seeking answers over the whereabout of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Adongo has observed that the Finance Minister's presence in the country is not being felt and wants to know about the situation with him.



In a Facebook post, the member of Parliament’s Finance Committee said that whiles President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Bawumia continue to inaugurate projects, Ken Ofori-Atta is lost in action.



Adongo reasoned that with the economy undergoing challenges, he would have expected Ken Ofori-Atta to be in the thick of affairs but that appears not to be the case.

He questioned why President Akufo-Addo is not disposed to the idea of axing Ken Ofori-Atta when it is clear in his view that the Finance Minister is not in the best of shape to execute his duties.



“While this is ongoing, Ghana's financial governance has been in limbo with the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta conspicuously missing. Instructive, this is the time when he is needed to provide leadership and direction to steer this country out of their own ditch.



“As President Nana Addo and his Vice, Dr Bawumia continue to launch one mediocre project after the other, the key official to drive the financing of these Government's programs to ensure sustainable funding, is nowhere to be found. Ghana under NPP is being treated like a family property where people work at will.



“Even when they claim they have several competent people who can provide leadership to get us out of this quandary, the President thinks it must just be only one man (his nephew).



“Why is it that only that one person from the President's family must hold on to the role of a Finance Minister? This obviously speaks volumes about what this "trusted family member" is sitting on for which the President feels uncomfortable to relinquish him from power.



“Ken Ofori Atta's continuous presence there has nothing to do with competence. He is there for a reason that only he and the President know,” he said in a Facebook post.

Adongo urged Ghanaians to rally behind the NDC and kick out the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 election.



This, he believes is the only way of protecting the interest of the masses.



“Telling Nana to sack Ken Ofori-Atta is the biggest joke. The only way Ghanaians can get to see the most cherished secrets of Nana Addo and the NPP that his Finance Minister is sitting on is for the good people of Ghana to intervene at the polls of 2024.



“We are further making a passionate appeal to the good people of Ghana to help save our economy from brazen and unmitigated robbery, hopelessness and ultimate collapse by voting out this administration and any surrogates or leaches that they intend to impose on our destiny,” he said.