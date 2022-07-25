0
Where is the Ofori Atta – Minority 'makes noise' as Mid-Year Budget Review delays

Parliament Of Ghana Parliament is in session - File photo

Mon, 25 Jul 2022

Members on the minority side in parliament are asking where the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is following his delay in parliament for the presentation of the Mid-Year Budget Review.

According to them, the budget presentation which was rescheduled from 10am to 1pm in parliament has still been delayed as a result of the absence of the finance minister.

More soon...

