Where is the remaining $37m? – Ato Forson reacts to reports of BoG receiving $713m instead of $750m loan

The Ranking Member of Parliament's Select Committee on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, has asked the government to explain an alleged discrepancy in the amount the government received from the Afreximbank loan facility.

According to him, Parliament approved a $750 million Afreximback loan facility and not the $713 million the Bank of Ghana (BoG) is reported to have received on behalf of the government.



In a tweet shared on August 29, 2022, Ato Forson added that Parliament did not approve any fee amounting to the $37 million discrepancy.



“Can someone at the ministry of finance & the Bank of Ghana explain why only $713m out of the approved $750m hit GOG's Bank account?



“Where is the remaining $37m? For the avoidance of doubt, Parliament did not approve upfront fees amounting to $37m,” parts of the tweet by Ato Forson, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako Enyan Essiam, read.



The MP made these remarks while reacting to a 3news.com report that indicated that BoG received $713 million instead of the $750 million expected.

According to 3news, a source at the central bank had said that $13 million had already been paid as fees and so the $37 million discrepancy cannot also be fees.



