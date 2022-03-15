Where's Bawumia's 'solid' Economic Management Team when we need them? – Ablakwa quizzes

Dr Bawumia launching the e-travel card for government officials

Fuel expected to sell above GH¢9 per litre starting March 16



North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has accused Ghana’s Economic Management Team of neglecting their job, as the country goes through economic challenges.



According to the MP (Member of Parliament), after boasting that it can revive Ghana’s economy from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team which is led by Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, is now nowhere to be found.



In a statement shared on his social media handles on March 13, 2022, Ablakwa said, “they (Economic Management Team) have now transmogrified into a Digitalization Management Team.”

“Considering the terrible state of Ghana's economy and fast worsening excruciating hardship in general living conditions, you wonder if Ghana is also under economic sanctions like Russia.



“Strangely, at a time we need the "SOLID" Economic Management Team most, and after they made international headlines during the peak of the corona pandemic for claiming to possess the unmatched expertise in bringing back the economy, they have now transmogrified into a Digitalization Management Team,” the post added.



Currently, the prices of goods and services are increasing with inflation averaging 15 percent. The price of fuel products particularly has become an issue of great concern with diesel and petrol currently selling at GH¢84.9 per litre.



The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC) and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) have indicated that diesel and petrol are expected to sell above GH¢9 per litre, starting from Wednesday, March 16, 2022.



The Ghana Cedi has also depreciated greatly within the past few months. Between January 2022, and March 2022 alone, the cedi has depreciated by over 14 percent with a dollar costing more than GH¢ 7.