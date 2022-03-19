4
Menu
News

Where's the money you claimed Ghana has? - Rashid Pelpuo taunts Bawumia

322201940820 Vbrduhgtsn Rashidpelpuo Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Rashid Pelpuo

Sat, 19 Mar 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament(MP) for Wa Central, Rashid Pelpuo has questioned Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on where the money he claims Ghana has is.

The Vice President, then Running Mate is on record to have said that Ghana is rich. He said he knows this because he worked at the Bank of Ghana.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said the previous government was engaged in borrowing because they were incompetent.

Reacting to this claim by the then Running Mate, Member of Parliament for Wa Central Rashid Hassan Pelpuo asked where the money the Vice President was talking about is.

Rashid Pelpuo in a tweet said “Some unforgivable rhetoric hurting the nation today. Which govt has borrowed more than any other in Ghana’s history? Is the Bank of Ghana not available now? Why these serious economic crises? Check the height our currency is falling from. How about fuel prices??”

Ghanaians are currently going through an economic crisis with the prices of goods and services skyrocketing.

The cedi is unstable whiles fuel prices keep shooting up by the day and this has affected the cost of living in the country.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Here are some things you might want to do before sex if you want to orgasm
Smoking and drinking shaped my life, I don't regret it - Gospel musician
Stop tickling yourselves thinking you can win 2024 polls – Anthony Karbo warns NPP
Ghanaian Tariq Lamptey earns England call up
Only GFA president and his vice know the unreleased Black Stars squad - Nana Oduro Sarfo
Kotoko fans slam Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed over dig at Mbella Etouga
How Supreme Court ruling has brought government business to a halt in Parliament
SC's order to respond to interlocutory injunction is ‘manifestly in error’ - Assin North MP
Ken Agyapong pays US$145,000 for repairs of KATH cancer machine
Randy Abbey blasts govt for staging 65th independence parade at Cape Coast Stadium