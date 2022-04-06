Whether a flyover or an interchange we’re grateful to Akufo-Addo – Deputy Minister to critics

Tamale interchange

The Deputy Minister of Transport, Hassan Tampuli has taken on critics of the Sinohydro project that was recently commissioned in the Northern Regional capital of Tamale.

In a video that has gone viral, the Gushegu lawmaker in the company of the Deputy Minister of Energy Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam was seen shading those who have made all manner of disparaging remarks about the project.



“This is the Tamale Interchange. Whether a flyover or an interchange we have accepted it. You can name it whatever you want but it is the first of its kind in the Northern Region. In fact, it is the first-ever interchange in the five regions of the north. Thank you, President Nana Addo Dankwa, Akufo-Addo”, he said.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on March 29, 2022, commissioned the first-ever Tamale Interchange Project under the Sinohydro deal.

The Northern Region benefitted from the $2 billion dollar loan and a grant from the Chinese government meant to develop the country which was used to construct the interchange in the ancient town of Tamale.



The project was one of the promises of the Akufo-Addo led government under the Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA) between the Government of Ghana (GOG) and the $2 billion Sinohydro Corporation Company of China.



The Tamale interchange is about one kilometre long and links Kumasi Road through the Point 7 road, the Central Taxi Rank, Central Market intersection with Melcom Road and Bolgatanga Road.