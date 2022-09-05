Whether you like Chief Justice or not, he's not going anywhere! - Charles Owusu to John Mahama

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah

Charles Owusu has slammed former President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over their commentaries about Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.

Mr. Mahama, addressing a gathering of lawyers at a conference on Sunday, August 28, raised concerns about the Chief Justice and the Judiciary at large.



He described the current leadership of the Judiciary as becoming a mockery to the public.



“So badly has the image of our Judiciary deteriorated that many of our citizenry openly make mockery of our justice system and of our justices. The phrase ‘Go to Court’ is these days met with derisive laughter, instead of hope that one will truly get justice.”



“There is, therefore, the urgent need for the Ghanaian Judiciary to work to win the trust and confidence of the citizenry, and erase the widely held perception of hostility and political bias in legal proceedings at the highest courts of the land,” he said.

He added; "Unfortunately, we have no hope that the current leadership of our Judiciary can lead such a process of change. We can only hope, that a new Chief Justice will lead the process to repair the broken image that our Judiciary has acquired over the last few years.”



Charles Owusu, responding to Mr. Mahama's comments during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" discussion show, blasted the opposition party and their 2020 Presidential candidate for what he believes is a purposeful attack on the Chief Justice.



According to him, "it appears that NDC as a party have an issue with Justice Anin Yeboah" but emphasized that, "whether they like or not, until his term in office will expire, he remains the Chief Justice".