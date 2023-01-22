Whether you’re a founding member or not, we’ve removed you from the NPP - Obiri Boahen to Nyaho-Tamakloe

Nana Obiri Boahenn (left), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe (right)

Nana Obiri Boahen, a former deputy general secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has insisted that Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the party, is no longer a member.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe, he claims, is no longer a member of the NPP as a result of some of his actions and public pronouncements.



He added that the statesman has been removed from the party even though he might be one of the people who formed the NPP.



“Some people are saying that he (Nyaho-Tamakloe) is a founding member. Who is a founding member? At what point in time did he become a founding member?



“Whether he is a founding member or a founding elder, we have removed him from the NPP,” Obiri Boahen said in Twi in a Wontumi TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



He denied that Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe's criticism of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government and some NPP members is for the good of the party.

The former deputy general secretary made the remarks in response to Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe's recent criticism of Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central and NPP flagbearer candidate.



Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe questioned the Assin Central MP's contribution to the NPP and urged NPP delegates to vote for a presidential candidate who has a history of assisting the party.



IB/BOG