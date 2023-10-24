Which Second Lady goes around with her bag? – Bawumia ally on Samira’s costly bags

Samira Bawumia, Second Lady of Ghana

Kwabena Senkyire, a member of the Mahamudu Bawumia flagbearership campaign has reiterated calls for clean campaigns devoid of propaganda.

The former Ashanti Regional National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) boss holds that unnecessary attacks among New Patriotic Party (NPP) members ahead of the November 4 presidential primaries will only benefit the opposition.



Senkyire was reacting in an October 20 interview on Okay FM to allegations leveled against Second Lady Samira Bawumia by a member of the Kennedy Agyapong campaign team.



Ralph Agyapong, a brother of Ken alleged that comments by Samira about the need to retain power and in so doing delegates must reject bitter and angry candidates, were directed at his brother.



He stated further that such comments were borne from the fact that the Second Lady was living a good life since 2017 including being able to afford bags that cost thousands of US dollars.



In repelling the attack on Samira, Senkyire stated: “Have you seen a First or Second Lady who goes around holding a bag? It hasn’t happened before, has it? Have you seen a president holding his own bag before? It doesn’t happen so let’s stop the propaganda.

“This is an internal fight because if we have to say everything, there would be issues… Hajia Samira said something and I would like to repeat it, ‘that if you give power to a person, be very careful’,” he stressed.



He dismissed the claim that Samira was referring to Kennedy in the comments that included that if a certain candidate is pushing the party into opposition, it is likely because himself, his wife and kids are financially secured.







