Which bank will loan you US$3m in 1991? – What Kwabena said that 'angered' Ken Agyapong

Kwabena Agyepong and Kennedy Agyapong

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong took a potshot at former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyepong over the latter’s allegation that the party’s history was being distorted.

The former scribe had during an interview openly disputed the MP’s claim that he and some partners had raised US$3 million to buy campaign logistics for the NPP in the party’s early years.



Agyapong said he was at the said time working in active capacity as a liaison between the NPP and the Electoral Commission (EC) and he knew of the logistical nightmare that the party faced.



A transcript of what he said on Sompa FM on April 26 is produced below:



“I remember those days, I used to be the party’s rep at the Electoral Commission and I was central to training party members on reforms and results collation.



“I remember a small car that we used developed overheating on the Motorway, so today when I hear people saying they supplied the party with cars in 1996?

“To the extent that they spent 3 million (dollars) in 1991? Here in Ghana, if you can, fact-check the claim. That NPP went for a 3-million-dollar loan in 1991? Was the party around in 1991?



“I am hearing things, people are distorting the history of this party, I was present. I know the truth about this party. Things were so tough in 1992, it took an elder in Bekwai called Kofi Nti Manu to buy a car Adu Boahen used.



“Land cruisers were so expensive back then but some of you take whatever you are told hook, line and sinker. Some of us will never allow the history of this party to be distorted. That someone raised 3-million-dollar loan is not true, Akufo-Addo, Pianim, Hackman and others are around.



“In 1991 with Rawlings around, which bank will give you that amount? In today’s rate, that is about 30 million or 300 million dollars.”



Watch the video below to hear his submission in Twi





Ken Agyapong mounts defense during campaign stop:



“I said in 1992 when Adu Boahen was elected flagbearer of the NPP myself and Oppong Bio went to CalBank to borrow $3 million to support the party, you can ask Fred Oware if I am lying.



“Kwabena Agyepong at the time supported Dr Safo Adu, he didn’t support Prof Adu Boahen. Dr Konadu Apraku, lawyer Kwadwo Afram Asiedu and I, we walked straight to the bedroom of Adu Boahen, Kwabena Agyapong couldn’t do that because he didn’t support the man.



“He has done his part for the NPP but he should also give us credit. When he even had an accident some of us including Gifty Kleman, Ursula Owusu and Grudle went round campaigning for him to be elected general secretary. At that time, the authorities were against him. But he couldn’t give us credit for supporting him, such things are not good for the party,” he said.