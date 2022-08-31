Which constituency's project is being sacrificed for $37m escrow account? - Edudzi Tameklo asks

Member of NDC’s legal team, Edudzi Tameklo

Member of NDC’s legal team, Edudzi Tameklo has called on the government to provide a better explanation on the whereabouts of an amount of 37 million dollars out of the 750 million dollars of Afreximbank loan granted the government.

According to him, the 750 million dollar-loan agreement was matched to about 11 projects therefore allocating an amount of 37 million dollars to an escrow account will mean that the government is sacrificing some projects.



He, therefore, asked which constituency projects have been sacrificed for an escrow account.



Speaking on Good Morning Ghana monitored by GhanaWeb, he said,



“Our members of parliament who sat through this particular approval process were given a list of seven projects to be financed from these 750 million dollars and if you look at the numbers, it added up 750 for specific project and items. The 37 million dollars that we are now being told is in an escrow account was never part of the agreement, it never came up.



“During the finance committee deliberation, when the matter came before the floor of parliament it never came up. From the indicative pricing and the projects given, if you recall, Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu stood in Suame and said parliament will soon give approval for A and B, is it the Suame road project money that has been put in the escrow, is the money for the Western corridor, is it the Dome-Kwabenya money that has been put in the escrow account? You cannot govern in this ad hoc manner. The person in the finance ministry should be providing a proper explanation of the 37 million dollars,” he added.



His comment comes on the back of concerns by the Ranking Member of Parliament's Select Committee on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, about the whereabouts of some $37 million taken from the Afreximbank loan facility.

According to him, Parliament approved a $750 million Afreximback loan facility and not the $713 million the Bank of Ghana (BoG) reportedly received on behalf of the government.



In a tweet shared on August 29, 2022, Ato Forson added that Parliament did not approve any fee amounting to the $37 million discrepancy.



“Can someone at the ministry of finance & the Bank of Ghana explain why only $713m out of the approved $750m hit GOG's Bank account?



“Where is the remaining $37m? For the avoidance of doubt, Parliament did not approve upfront fees amounting to $37m,” parts of the tweet by Ato Forson, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako Enyan Essiam, read.







NYA/WA