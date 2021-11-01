Which demonstration does not involve burning of tyres? – Pratt defends Sosu

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, says there is no demonstration without the burning of tyres.

This statement by Kwesi Pratt Jnr comes after the Member of Parliament for Madina, Lawyer Francis Sosu cited the Regional Director of Operations and the Adentan Divisional Police commander for contempt of Parliament after the latter allegedly manhandled him during the Fix Our Roads” demonstration.



Some residents of Ayimensa, Kweiman, Danfa and La Nkwantanang in the Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, clashed with Police on Monday 25th October 2021 after the latter attempted to arrest the Member of Parliament for the area, Lawyer Francis Sosu during a demonstration to press home their demand for better roads in the area.



The stalemate lasted for about 15 minutes but the MP managed to sneak into his car to evade arrest but the determined officers pursued him to his car. Lawyer Sosu further resisted the arrest and sped off.



The MP and the youth embarked on a “Fix Our Roads” demonstration. The demonstration started from Damfa through Kweiman to the Ayi Mensah Toll both.



The Police on Sunday 31st October 2021 allegedly tried to arrest Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu for the second time at the Believers House of Prayer Ministries in Madina.

The security personnel allegedly surrounded the church in an attempt to arrest the lawyer while he was worshipping on Sunday.



Kwasi Pratt Jnr, who was speaking to the host of Atinka FM’s AM drive on Monday 1st November 2021, explained that the burning of tyres is usually part of demonstrations and that it does not warrant an arrest.



“I have not witnessed a demonstration without the burning of tyres. I do not buy the idea that the demonstrators did not tell the Police that they will burn tyres and so the fact that they burnt tyres they should be arrested. Did the letter by the demonstrators say that they will not sing, but they sang, so should they be arrested?”, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. quizzed.



