Which law in Ghana stops 'men of God' from passing comments on politicians? - Former Methodist Bishop quizzes

Bishop Stephen Richard Bosomtwe Ayensu

Former Bishop of the Obuasi diocese of the Methodist Church, Bishop Stephen Richard Bosomtwe Ayensu, has avowed not to shy away from but to continue sharing his thoughts on political issues as and when he feels like it.

He said “politics is for all” – after panning the notion that ‘pastors must not engage in active politics.’



“Politics is not anyone’s family property, politics is for all and we must share our opinion as and when we want to without fear.”



“I don’t know why people have issues with me when I talk politics. Is it because I am a man of God? Don’t we [men of God] vote in this country? I am a voter,” Bishop Bosomtwe Ayensu said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show Ghana Montie.



The outspoken Bishop lashed out at the former President, John Dramani Mahama for his resolve to cancel the much talked about electronic transfer levy when he assumes office in 2025.



He believes Mahama wouldn’t even “come to power to cancel it [E-levy].”



Speaking to Journalists at the 25th Synod of the Methodist Church held at the Mount Zion Methodist Church at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, he described the pronouncement by Mr Mahama as backward and an attempt to sway voters.

“A leading opposition party says this government has been borrowing to fund projects. But it [the government] has been strategic this time to introduce this homegrown policy to build our nation. So if someone says he will repeal this law when he wins power, then such a person will not even win power to abort it.



“If the E-levy is a good policy, why will you abolish it? Such people can’t even do it because history keeps guiding us. Such comments usually end up as a political talk and deceit, the former Methodist Bishop of Obuasi said.



Bishop Bosomtwe Ayensu's comments have attracted some invectives mainly from the opposition NDC.



While some accuse him of manifesting signs of sour grapes and an anti-NDC clergy, others have described him as a vile, unintelligent NPP propagandist parading in cassock.



But he told the host, Akwasi Aboagye that he was indifferent to such descriptions about his comments.



“We have politicians who are also men of God. If that is the case, they should also put the Bible aside and use the constitution alone. There is no law that says pastors cannot talk about politics,” he said.