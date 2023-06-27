‘Which young lady hasn’t taken someone’s husband before?' – Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral

The town of Adum in the Ashanti Regional capital was left in disbelief when news broke about the alleged murder of Maadwoa, a young woman, who was shot multiple times by her alleged boyfriend Police Inspector Ahmed Twumasi last month.

As the criminal case continues in court, Maadwoa was laid to rest on Saturday, June 24, 2023, amidst a wave of frustration and speculation surrounding the circumstances of her tragic death. Numerous friends of the deceased gathered at the funeral to pay their respects and express their deep sorrow.



Speaking In an interview with Point Media TV, some of them voiced their dismay at the rumors circulating about Maadwoa, particularly the insinuation that she had taken someone's husband. One friend passionately defended Maadwoa, arguing that such allegations were baseless, asserting that almost every young woman has had a relationship with a married man at some point in their life.



"If you do good, you will die; if you do bad, you will die. People will always talk, whether you do good or bad. We must move forward and do what feels right to us," one of them stated. The overwhelming sentiment among her friends was one of sadness and anger. One individual even expressed a desire to harm Inspector Twumasi, stating that “if we were given the chance, we would have killed him.”



In response to the rumors, another friend dismissed the critics as foolish, stating, "All of them are fools; they don't have sense. Which young lady hasn't taken someone's husband before?"



While emotions ran high, many of the friends questioned the motives behind Inspector Twumasi's alleged actions, pointing out that no amount of money could justify taking someone's life. A friend also shared a personal story of being financially supported by a partner without allowing any physical intimacy, highlighting the absurdity of using money as a justification for violence.



She stated, “For me, I dated a deaf and dumb man for two years, I spent his money but all the two years, I didn’t allow him to do anything with me, I had given birth fresh at the time, and it was my friend who convinced me before I allowed him to sleep with me, so just imagine, he was the one that should have pulled gun, not this policeman.

“How much is 50 million that you will kill someone, so if we are supposed to provide the 50 million, will you bring the person back, sometimes when you’re doing something you have to think about it.”



Meanwhile, the Asokore Mampong District Court, presided over by His Worship Samuel Buabeng Quansah has remanded Inspector Twumasi into prison custody.



The suspect who is currently being transferred from police to prison custody will be in remand and is expected to reappear before the court.



His Worship gave the judgement after ACP Kofi Blagodzi, Head of Legal and Prosecution at the Ashanti regional police command had read that the Attorney General's advice which approved the prosecution of the suspect for murder.



According to the prosecutor, the attorney general's advice has given the green light for the prosecution of the police officer as a suspected murderer, and others.



He subsequently pleaded with the court that despite the greenlight, prosecution may need a few days to ready its full dockets so that the case can be transferred to the high court.

His Worship Samuel Buabeng Quansah, however, ordered for the suspect to be remanded into prison custody.



AM/SARA