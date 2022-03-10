While IGP was arresting others, his boys were engaged in bullion van robbery - Bridget Otoo

Bridget Otoo

Media personality, Bridget Otoo has expressed worry over the fact that the Inspector General of Police hasn’t been a 'good father.'

According to her, the IGP who is supposed to check the conduct of personnel under him he was busily instilling discipline in the citizens whiles his personnel were perfecting their skill in bullion van robbery.



To the media personality, there are certainly more armed robbers in the Police Service than the people who have been identified.



“The IGP was busy instilling discipline among citizen while his men were busily perfecting their bullion Van and armed robbery attacks,” she said.



Adding that “If you have more than 7 trained police officers involved in bullion van attacks, can you imagine how many more haven’t been identified?”.



The Ghana Police Service in a statement has indicated that some extra four Police Officers have been arrested for their involvement in robberies on bullion vans in the country.

According to the Police Two of the officer who were arrested earlier had died in a shootout with the armed robbery gang when they were led to their hideout.



The public have raised concerns about the narrative put out by the Police with some individuals smelling a fish.



Meanwhile, Police say they have interdicted the four personnel who were arrested and promise to get to the buttom of their investigations.



