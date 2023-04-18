Who are you calling a thief? - MPs clash over description of Akufo-Addo's government as full of kleptocrats

Sylvester Matthew Tetteh (left), Sam Nartey George (right)

The Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro, Sylvester Matthew Tetteh, has clashed with his colleague MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, over the former’s description of the Akufo-Addo government.

Speaking on a panel discussion on TV3’s ‘The Big Issue’ programme, on Monday, Sam George said that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government are full of thieves, whose only aim is to steal from the people of Ghana.



He said that after stealing all the country’s resources, the government is now going into the pockets of Ghanaians to also steal them through its domestic exchange programme,



“The recklessness and callousness of these bunch of kleptocrats that we have running this country are…,” Sam George was saying before he was interjected by Sylvester Tetteh.



The MP for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro described Sam George’s comments as uncivilised and urged the host of the programme to check him.



“The words being used are not the best… We should have a very civil conversation… you come to a programme and all you get is insults,” he said.

Sam George rebutted; “there can be no civility when you are stealing from me, you are stealing from my parent, you are stealing from our grandparents and you say I should be civil”.



Sylvester Tetteh, who was getting frustrated, berated Sam George for his comments saying, “a lot of people are watching including our kids. You don’t come on TV and come and insult people.



“We come and sit on national television and all we heap on the good people of this country is full of insults. Why are you not discussing issues, the content of the subject matter you are not discussing it and you come here and insult people? What kind of attitude is this.”



Meanwhile, watch the latest SayItLoud episode on GhanaWeb TV below:





















IB/OGB