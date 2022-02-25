Who are you complaining to? - Eric Adjei jabs Akufo-Addo over cedi depreciation comment

President Akufo-Addo has been criticized for expressing worry over the depreciation of the Cedi against the US Dollar.

According to the President, “I’m aware of the anxiety there is in business circles and throughout the population about the recent depreciation of the Cedi. I’m extremely upset and anxious about it too. But I want to assure you that all efforts are being made to arrest the decline and restore the Cedi to stability in order to improve the competitiveness of Ghanaian industry, and I think very soon you will see some results”.



However, a member of the Communication team of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) wonders "who the President is complaining to"?



Eric Adjei who was contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'The Platform' programme stated: "the economy is in tatters and if you listen to how the government is speaking; it's not even encouraging . . . the President now says he is worried and upset about the cedi depreciation; who is he complaining to? Prior to you coming to power you spoke a lot . . . you're embarrassed. Where is the so-called economic management team . . . you've messed up the economy".

Ghana’s currency, the Cedi, has been abysmal since the beginning of the year.



