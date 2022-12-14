Who are you to warn me? – Pablo ‘thrashes’ Sam George’s social media warning

George Opare Addo and Sam George

George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called the bluff of the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram who warned him against further verbal attacks on his person.

Sam George, in a social media, post dated December 13, cautioned Opare Addo against mentioning him in critical public commentaries after the party's youth conference.



In his statement, Sam George alleged that in the lead-up to the elections held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, Opare Addo sent media team to Parliament to seek endorsement from NDC MPs.



“When you sent a camera crew to Parliament seeking the endorsements of my Colleague MPs, were they also influence peddlers? You claim to be a democrat but are pained that others have exercised their fundamental democratic right of choice? Is everything okay with you?



“This is my initial response and warning to you to keep my name out of your mouth. The next time, I may not be this charitable. You have been warned!,” he stated.



But in an interview with Asempa FM on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 George Opare Addo stated that Sam George’s allegations were untrue and that never did he send media men to Parliament to solicit endorsement from MPs on the ticket of the party.

He dared Sam George to come out with names of the persons as well as the MPs who endorsed him.



Opare Addo also laughed off Sam George’s caution for him not to mention him (Sam George) in his media tirades.



Opare Addo warned that if the MP decides to engage in a verbal war with him, he is more than ready for the fight.



“He is lying and I challenge him to mention names. Which people did I send cameras to for endorsement? During the election, I never stepped foot at Parliament. He is lying, I didn’t send anyone. If someone went there, then I did not know. He should have mentioned names. If I want an endorsement, Sam George isn’t the one I will go for. Which credibility does he have?



“He can bring it on and I’m ready to meet him in the gutters. His colleague MPs, which ones respect him? I will respect him if he respects himself. I’ve said it, he can go burn the sea. I have given him money before. In 2016 I gave him money for his contest. How dare him to warn me. Who is he Sam George to warn me. Aside big English, what else can he do? Can he stand in my face? I won’t speak to this nonsense”, he said.

George Opare Addo was on Saturday, December 10, 2022 elected for the second time as National Youth Organizer of the NDC.



He obtained 533 votes to beat competitor, Broya Genfi who polled 508 votes.



KPE