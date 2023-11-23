Who can deliver us from this hell? – Franklin Cudjoe laments economic hardship

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IMANI Centre for Policy and

Franklin Cudjoe, the President IMANI Africa, has expressed discontent about the state of the Ghanaian economy.

According to him, a study conducted by Old Mutual indicates that only 17% of Ghanaians have confidence in the economy.



Cudjoe highlighted that 70% of the population are grappling with financial distress, painting a bleak picture of the economic landscape.



He took to social media to lament about the said development



"Only 17 % Ghanaians have confidence in the economy. 70% are financially distressed"- Old Mutual study. This is what matters now & 2028! Who can deliver us from this hell?JM, Bawumia, Alan, Ayarigah, CPP or PNC?,” he said in an X post formerly known as Twitter.



"JM" refers to former President John Mahama, "Bawumia" to the current Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, "Alan" a former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, while "Ayarigah" is the flagbearer of the All-People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, who are all prospective presidential candidates for the 2024 elections.

The Ghanaian economy has been a topical issue in recent months following a downturn occasioned by galloping inflation, a depreciating currency, and a general decline in the quality of life coupled with high cost of living.



The government has serially blamed the aftermath of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war before submitting to a US$3 billion IMF loan last year, of which US$600 million as tranche one has been credited to government account.





