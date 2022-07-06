Who can nominate and be nominated for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition?

GhanaWeb is currently receiving nominations for its second edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards, an annual people’s choice award scheme launched to offer its audiences and the general public the opportunity to recognise outstanding Ghanaians who have helped in the development of the country.

The 2022 edition, dubbed the Youth Edition, focuses on recognizing young people who are excelling in various fields in the country, contributing their quotas to the development of Ghana.



This year, there are 16 nominee categories, plus a 17th category that would solely be decided by the organisers of the awards, thereby requiring no nominations from the public.



All other categories would require nominations from the audiences of GhanaWeb as well as its patrons. But how does a person go about this?



First of all, let’s answer the question of, who can nominate?



Answer: Anyone at all. This also includes the nominated. For clarity, whether you are nominated or not, it does not limit you from also going ahead to nominate another person, or even yourself again, or for other categories.



And then there is the question of, who can be nominated for the awards?



This is another simple one: anybody can nominate any youth doing well in their respective fields, as long as they fall within the specified categories.



However, take note that all nominees must fall within the ages of 15 and 35 years.



This is the first-ever audience-powered award scheme organised by an online media platform in Ghana to celebrate role models and future leaders who would inspire Ghanaian communities and make the country a better place to live in.



The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards has 17 categories covering all facets of the Ghanaian society.

Below are the various categories and their respective definitions:



1. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Agriculture



This category is for successful youth entrepreneurs engaged in Agriculture and Agrobusiness



2. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Information Technology



Exemplary youth working in the digital space qualify for nominations in this category



3. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Sports



This category is for Talented youth excelling in any competitive sport be it football, athletics, boxing, hockey, and the likes



4. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Women Advocacy



Impactful youth-promoting women's empowerment and rights. Both men and women qualify for nominations in this category



5. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Fashion

You can nominate any Influential youth excelling in the fashion industry for this category



6. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Music, Drama and Dance



For this category any Talented youth excelling in the music, drama and dance industry can be nominated



7. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Media and Communication



This category is for Impactful youth excelling in the media and communication industry



8. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Health



Distinguished youth improving lives in the healthcare industry. Note that for this category doctors, nurses, non-professional healthcare workers or even advocates of health issues can be nominated



9. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Education



Inspirational youth engaged in teaching and education advocacy can be nominated for this category. Also like the health category, both teaching and non-teaching staff as well as advocates can be nominated



10. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Leadership

Inspirational youth showing commitment to development in society, organisation or any institution can be nominated for this category



11. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Entrepreneurship



Those eligible for this category are Successful youth entrepreneurs running a scalable business



12. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Science and Engineering



Exemplary youth playing an active role in science and engineering qualify for this category



13. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Visual Arts



Talented youth in painting, digital art, design, sculptures etc. qualify for nominations in this category



14. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in the Diaspora



This category is for Inspirational youth in the diaspora promoting Ghana's culture



15. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Peace and Diplomacy

Impactful youth advocating for peace in Ghana can be nominated for this award



16. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Innovation



Successful youth demonstrating innovative ideas, products or services qualify for nominations in this category



17. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence Award



This is a Special Award that will be presented to a Distinguished Youth Organisation and there’ll be no nominations for this.







