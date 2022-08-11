4
Menu
News

‘Who doesn’t want to be president?’ – Afriyie Akoto on NPP flagbearership race

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Agriculture Minister21212 Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Thu, 11 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has said that he aims to one day hold the highest office in Ghana, the presidency.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto suggested that even though he intends to be president of Ghana one day he is currently focused on his role as the minister for agriculture.

Speaking in a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the minister added that he is not responsible for billboards of him around the country suggesting that he wants to contest in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primary.

When initially asked about the billboards of him signaling his bid to be president, the minister said, “who said I’m going to be president? If you’ve seen my billboards around, doesn’t mean I want to be president”.

Not satisfied with the minister's initial response, the journalist asked him once again about his presidential ambition.

The minister then retorted, “who doesn’t want to be president, don’t you want to be president?”

“Of course (I want to be president), who doesn’t want to go to the highest level in their lives? I’m a politician and I have been a Member of Parliament, so why not? If the people who decide, decide that I should be the one. I will be too honoured,” he added.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been urged to sack his ministers who have showed interest in contesting the NPP’s presidential primaries.

The Alliance for Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA), a grassroots wing of the NPP, has argued that such persons should be sacked because they have neglected their duties and are actively exploring their presidential ambition which is affecting the ability of the government to respond to the needs of Ghanaians.

Watch the latest GhanaWeb Special below:



IB/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Randy Abbey slams Akufo-Addo, NPP
President Mills’ family applauds Asomdwee Park revamp
Tamale Technical University TESCON president arrested
Ofori-Atta should resign or be sacked - Kwadwo Mpiani
'Small boy' SP won’t find it easy if he attempts to destroy me - Customs Boss
'Small boy' SP won’t find it easy if he attempts to destroy me - Customs Boss
Akufo-Addo responds to critics of his government
Profile of implicated Council of State member Eunice Jacqueline Buah
Akufo-Addo must ‘push’ Council of State member to resign – Vitus Azeem
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Related Articles: