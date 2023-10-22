Who gave this order? – Ablakwa slams withdrawal of soldiers helping flood victims in Mepe

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has slammed the government and the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces over an order for the detachment helping victims in Mepe to cross flood waters to immediately withdraw.
In a post shared on X on Sunday, October 22, 2023, the MP indicated that military personnel had started packing their accoutrements citing an ‘order from above’.
He wondered why such an order would be given since the level of the flood water was still high.
“Who "above" has given orders to the military detachment helping us cross flood waters to immediately withdraw when the water levels haven't receded and when thousands of lives are at stake in camps across these waters?
“Who in government is behind this utter cruelty?” the North Tongu legislator questioned.
The post had a video of personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces packing the boats they were using to help the flood victims onto a vehicle.
The MP in a subsequent post indicated that the order had been reversed.
Watch a video of the army personnel leaving Mepe below:
Who "above" has given orders to the military detachment helping us cross flood waters to immediately withdraw when the water levels haven't receded and when thousands of lives are at stake in camps across these waters?— Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) October 22, 2023
Who in government is behind this utter cruelty? pic.twitter.com/yTgKB5u36V
Currently: Millitary withdrawing their services from the flood sites in #Mepe pic.twitter.com/lt4M7xAeRC— Naa Ashorkor (@Naa_Ashorkor) October 22, 2023
