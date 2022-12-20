Who is Gabby to suggest newly elected NDC officers are propagandists? – Ohene Agyekum asks

Former Ashanti Regional Minister and Cocoa Board Chairman Daniel Ohene Agyekum

Former Ashanti Regional Minister and Cocoa Board Chairman Daniel Ohene Agyekum is wondering why a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko would describe the newly elected National Democratic Congress (NDC) officers as propagandists.

Lawyer Otchere Darko in a tweet to congratulate winners at the NDC delegates’ congress over the weekend questioned why the NDC has positioned propaganda as its strategy in 2024 by electing Asiedu Nketia Chairman.



“Congratulations to the NDC and their new national officers! Asiedu Nketia is now the Chairman-General (apologies to Kwami!) What is clear is that Ghana’s opposition party has settled on a solid team of accomplished propagandists in all departments. The strategy for 2024 is set”.



Responding to the tweet, Ambassador Agyekum questioned the basis for the NPP and in particular Gabby Otchere-Darko to place a value judgment on the newly elected NDC executives.



“What standpoint is Gabby speaking from? On which moral authority has he to question the NDC delegates’ choice? If Gabby is referring to the NDC as a propagandist then what are they? What idea is he trying to sell to the Ghanaian public, that we are propagandists and can rule this country, I don’t understand the NPP.

“The NPP is showing signs of fear, our new leaders are tried and tested and at all cost will bring us victory come 2024. Who is Gabby Otchere-Darko even to question the NDC, tell me who is he?” he wondered.



“My point is, he has no moral authority to tell the NDC what is right or wrong for us. Their government is the worst in history; we are living in a tyrannical system with economic crises”



“I am advising the youth of this county not to listen to the likes of Gabby and co and fight for their rights. These people need not be listened to, they have just failed”, he noted.