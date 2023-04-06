Who is resourcing factions of Bawku conflict with such sophisticated weapons? – Sam George asks

Sam Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Constituency

Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Sam Nartey George, has expressed concern over the source of sophisticated weapons used by the perpetrators of the Bawku conflict.

The MP contends that the types of weapons that the the factions are in possession of require immediate attention, and that it is necessary to conduct an investigation to determine where the weapons came from.



Speaking in an interview with TV3 on March 5, 2023, Sam George maintained: “If you talk to people on the ground of Bawku, the caliber of weaponry on the grounds in Bawku, it is a war.



“How are they getting such weapons? How are they getting the ammunition? Who is resourcing that conflict in Bawku? These are the fundamental questions we must ask ourselves.



“How big is Bawku? What is the population of Bawku? Can’t our intelligence wing, be it National Security or NIB and all the amorphous institutions we have who terrorize citizens for no reason, they are telling us that they can’t identify using intelligence, who the kingpins are behind this thing to pick them up?” he said.



His comment comes in response to the murder of personnel of the Ghana Immigration Service at Bawku.

A report by 3news.com said the officer was attacked together with two other officers.



The deceased was identified as Philip Motey, while his injured colleagues are Eric Ayibiya, 30, and Lawrence Afri, 42.



The men were attacked on the night of Monday, April 3, 2023, in the conflict-prone community while on their way to Missiga.



The report indicated that it is still unclear what the motivation for the attack was by the unknown assailants, although there are claims that it may be related to the prolonged conflict at Bawku.



Recently, there have been several reports of how residents of Bawku have been placed under fear after they were repeatedly terrorised by gunmen in the area.

AM/SARA