Who is the campaign strategist for the vice president? – Prof Kobby Mensah

Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

Political marketing strategist, Prof Lord Mensah, has once again slammed the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, over his criticism of the 24-hour economy policy proposal by the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, the vice president appears not to be sure of why he objects to former president Mahama's proposal because he keeps giving different reasons for his objection.



In a post shared on X on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, Prof Mensah a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, accused Dr Bawumia of flip-flopping and indicated that the vice president's campaign team were not doing a good job.



“Is that an admittance that the #24HourEconomy is novel? That’s flip flopping. From “not new idea” to “this new idea can’t be you.” Eii!



“Who is the campaign strategist for the Vice President? The messaging and the sales style is not consistent, and not cutting through,” he wrote.



The academic made these remarks while reacting to Dr Bawumia’s latest criticism of the 24-hour economy policy proposal by his contender, Mahama.

Speaking at a campaign event in a video shared by JoyNews, on November 22, 2023, Dr Bawumia described Mahama’s proposal as a “bad idea”, after previously stating that it was not a novel idea.



He explained that currently, businesses in Ghana are at liberty to operate as long as they want.



“So, what is this 2024-hour economy, that you want to bring? It is purely an issue for any business. If you feel you would make money opening 24 hours; there is no law preventing you from opening.



“But this is one idea that John Mahama thinks he has brought. It is a bad idea. It is an idea that has not been thought through. It is a bad idea,” he said.



The vice president added Mahama’s proposal shows that he has nothing good to offer the people of Ghana, compared to him.

“And so, I want you to compare me with John Mahama, who has the ideas to transform this economy. Who has the ideas? Who has the idea? The track record of Mahama does not show innovative thinking. It doesn’t show ideas. The track record of Dr Bawumia is idea, after idea, after idea, after idea, after idea. That is the difference.”



He further stated that he has his “own vision” and “ideas” which he would implement after becoming the president.



About Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy:



Former President John Dramani Mahama said that the next NDC government would put measures in place to encourage businesses in Ghana to operate for 24 hours.



He explained that the policy measure would include giving businesses incentives to operate both night and day; possibly in three shifts which means more jobs for the teaming youth of Ghana.

He added that paramount to the implementation of the 24-hour economy strategy is a police service that can ensure the protection of business during the night economy.



“A new NDC administration will work urgently to equip our youth with the entrepreneurial knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future. We will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment,” he said.



View Prof Mensah’s tweet plus a video of Bawumia’s remarks below::



BAI/OGB





Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.