Who says Akufo-Addo is not a lawyer? – Kweku Baako tenders proof of ‘Call to Ghana Bar’

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako and President Akufo-Addo

Kweku Baako defends Akufo-Addo's lawyer credentials

Recalls how SC judge Justice Kpegah failed years ago to accuse the President



Baako wants to cure a resurrection of the long dismissed allegation



Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, the Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, has continued his defense of the professional law credentials of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In the second installment of his postings on Facebook around the subject of an apparent resurrection of ‘dead’ allegations against the President being a lawyer, Baako presented evidence of Akufo-Addo’s call to the Ghana Bar.



His write-up titled: “WHO SAYS PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO IS NOT A LAWYER?(2) ...List Of Persons On The Roll Of Lawyers In Ghana(1877- February 1997),” read in part:



“This instalment captures an extract from the "LIST OF PERSONS ON THE ROLL OF LAWYERS IN GHANA- 1877- FEBRUARY 1997". Page 26 of the authoritative 64 paged "LIST OF LAWYERS" captures NANA AKUFO-ADDO also known as W.A.D. akufo-Addo as NUMBER 1190.

“As the record clearly shows, he was "first called to the BAR or ADMITTED ABROAD" (MIDDLE TEMPLE, LONDON) on 22ND JULY, 1971, and subsequently, ENROLLED on the ROLL OF LAWYERS in Ghana on 8TH JULY, 1975.”



Baako’s first post had provided evidence of Akufo-Addo’s call to the Bar abroad, specifically ‘The Honourable Society of the Middle Temple.’



The newspaper publisher, a known supporter of the president and of the ruling New Patriotic Party, has stated that he is on a mission to douse a resurgent and discredited allegation that the President was not a lawyer and that he had impersonated someone else.



In his earlier post on February 2, 2022; the veteran journalist wrote: “I thought the malicious crusade against Akufo-Addo's credentials as a LAWYER was dead and buried! Apparently, I was wrong! There are still some "Doubting Thomases" out there, who continue to believe in the pathetic trash peddled by a former Supreme Court Judge.”



According to him, the said judge, Justice Kpegah embarked on a futile character assassination against Akufo-Addo stating further that it ended with a decisive court ruling 13 years ago affirming the President’s competence as an officer of the court.