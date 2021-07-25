'Who should procreate for you to adopt?' - Sam George asks LGBTQ+ couples

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam George, has hailed what he says is a crucial clause in the anti-gay bill that is currently being considered by parliament.

According to him, the bill - despite being at the drfat stage - is extremely detailed and contains a clause than bans any LGBTQ couple from seeking for adoption or fosterage of children in Ghana.



"If your way of life does not support procreation, who should procreate for you to adopt?" he quizzed during a meeting on Saturday, July 24 in Parliament.



He expressed Speaker Alban Bagbin's strong leadership on the issue and cited his strict response to the Australian ambassador, Gregory Andrews, who in April 2021 asked that Ghana drops the idea of a law banning same-sex relationships.



The 36-page draft document is a Private Member's Bill titled: "The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, Bill 2021."



It is led by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, and seven (7) other MPs.

Currently, it is at the draft stage and will be laid before the house and subsequently expected to be referred to the appropriate committee for consideration.



Sam George spent the better part of Saturday (July 23) on social media defending the need for the bill which he insists is a necessity in preserving the moral and cultural values of Ghanaians in general.







