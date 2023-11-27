Who 'sold' Clerk of Parliament's residence in 2015? - Kweku Baako Malik provides details

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako the editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, has shared detailed information about the individual purportedly behind the sale in 2015 of the Clerk of Parliament's residence in Cantonments, Accra.

Through two separate letters posted on Facebook, Baako shed light on the transactions that allegedly transpired in 2015.



In an initial letter dated 23rd June 2015, signed by the Regional Lands Officer on behalf of the Minister of Water Resources, Works, and Housing, the document acknowledges the receipt of a letter (No. SCR/LCS/GAR .0115) dated 22nd June 2015. The letter, tagged "Application for Government Land-Accra," states that the property in question falls within the Accra Residential Properties Redevelopment Scheme.



According to the letter, the property was occupied by a serving officer, necessitating relocation as a result of the agreement. Notably, an amount of Six Hundred Thousand Cedis (GH¢ 600,000.00) was mentioned as the provision for a replacement bungalow for the said officer.



The second letter, dated 18th August 2015, showed a Lease Agreement between the President of the Republic of Ghana, represented by Nii OkaIIa Adamafio, Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Lands Commission at the time, and Rona Construction Company Limited.



This lease, spanning fifty years from 1st July 2015 to 30th June 2065, allegedly involves the plot at Cantonments Residential Area where the Clerk of Parliament's residence is situated.

The Lessee, Rona Construction Company Limited, is said to have paid substantial amounts as premium, development charge, and cost of replacement of the Bungalow.



Meanwhile, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has told Parliament that the residence of the current Clerk to Parliament was sold to a private developer in 2015 and not 2019.



He said his checks at the Lands Commission showed that the Clerk’s accommodation or residence was given out during the era of the previous administration.



“The then Minister of Works and Housing gave an offer to a private developer in 2015 and a lease was granted to the developer in 2015,” he said.



