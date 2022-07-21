Who were you in Mills’ administration? – Anyidoho quizzes Samuel Atta Mills

Koku Anyidoho and Samuel Atta Mills

Anyidoho praises Akufo-Addo over remodeling of Asomdwee Park

Mills family unhappy with lack of consultation on Asomdwee Park remodeling



Anyidoho accuse Samuel Atta Mills of seeking to benefit from Mills legacy



Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute (AMI), Koku Anyidoho, has asked the public to ignore Samuel Atta Mills, brother of the late John Evans Atta Mills, over his recent concerns with the remodeling of the Asomdwee Park.



Samuel Atta Mills while addressing the press in Parliament on July 19 expressed dissatisfaction with construction works at the Park without recourse to the family of the late president.



While describing Koku Anyidoho as a ‘buffoon’, he accused him of hijacking the Asomdwee Park.



“My question is that, we have a family tradition. Now that they have touched someone’s grave, is the body still in there? Who has the body? Why will you touch the body without informing the family head? Under whose authority? Why do they want us to always go through grief?

"Now, you allowed somebody like Koku Anyidoho, that buffoon, working with Atta Mills Institute to go and touch this grave without informing our family head; this is a former President, why will the government allow this to happen? This is an insult to the family and the nation,” Samuel Atta-Mills fumed.



But in an interview with Metro TV, Koku Anyidoho suggested that the brother of the late president was only seeking to benefit from his legacy without ensuring that his resting place was in good condition.



The one-time special aide to Mills observed that until the demise of the president, nothing was known about Samuel Atta Mills.



“Forget about Samuel Atta Mills. It was in this Castle that I worked with his brother. Who was Sammy in the equation? Who was he? Did you ever hear of him? Do you have any official letter saying he was appointed to any position? So you want to appropriate the legacy of your brother but you won’t build Asomdwee Park. Ignore him. I don’t want to waste my time on him,” he said.



The former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress also accused Samuel Atta Mills of seeking to do politics with the death of his brother



“Did you see the press conference yesterday [July 19]? Apart from Sammy Atta Mills did you see any family there…was it not politicians? So they want to play politics with the death of President Mills. I don’t want to play politics with it. For me I am in service to God and country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sunday, July 24, 2022 will mark 10 years since the demise of Atta Mills and according to Koku Anyidoho, a memorial thanksgiving service will be held after which President Akufo-Addo will commission the remodeled Asomdwee Park.







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



DS/SARA