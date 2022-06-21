Who will sit in the Cathedral when we are all dead? – Kwaku Bonsam queries Akufo-Addo

Fetish priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam

Popular fetish priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, has asked President Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo-Addo to prioritize saving the lives of Ghanaians from floods wreaking havoc on the nation before completing the National Cathedral.

He argued that the National Cathedral is not important and should not be government’s priority when floods are killing citizens and road networks are terrible.



In an interview with DJ Ohemaa Woyeje on Angel FM’s Mid-morning show, Y’adwumanie, he said that: “National Cathedral my foot, so should floods wash us away? So when we die, is it goats and sheep that would fill the cathedral? Must we wait for floods to kill us first?”



He recalled a recent incident where floods carried a child at Sapeiman and he stood there helpless because he couldn’t swim to save his life until some youths came to rescue the boy.

To buttress his point, he quoted the bible saying “wherever two or more are gathered God is in their midst” and not in the National Cathedral.



Criticising the Finance Minister, Nana Kwaku Bonsam said that Ghanaians have not made a promise to build a cathedral for God thus Ken Ofori-Atta and President Akufo-Addo should go and redeem their pledge alone.



“Ken Ofori-Atta, I put it to you that let’s put the cathedral aside. We did not promise God a cathedral. We voted for you to save us from economic hardships and make life easy for us…If the floods kill us all, who would occupy the cathedral?” he queried.