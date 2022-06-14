Whoever came up with the idea to form NPP has done a great disservice to Ghana – Yamin

Nobody should ever think of forming a party like the NPP - Yamin

NPP has disrupted the development of Ghana – Yamin



Persons who formed the NPP are not good citizens – Yamin



Former Deputy Minister for Youth Sports and Culture, Josep Yamin, has asserted that individuals responsible for the formation of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have harmed Ghana greatly.



Yamin suggested that the NPP since its formation has only succeeded in disrupting Ghana’s aim of becoming a developed country to bring some improvement to the livelihood of the citizenry.



He added that persons who formed the NPP cannot be termed as good citizens of Ghana because they have greatly hampered the country’s developmental process.



“Whoever brought the idea of NPP has done a very great disservice to the nation. The person has disrupted the nation’s progress. That person cannot be termed as a good citizen of this nation,” he said in Twi in an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb.

“The person who brought the idea of forming the NPP should be looked for and given 40 lashes, just like in the past where thieves are punished with lashes in the public, so that in the future nobody will dare think of forming a party like the NPP,” the former deputy sports minister, who is also the former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, added.



Yamin made these comments on the back of several corruption allegations against members of the governing NPP including the Achimota Forest Reserve land saga, the revelation in the purported will of Sir John as well as allegations of misappropriation of funds in the National Cathedral Project.



