Whoever does not recognise COVID ravaged world economies needs 'mental check up' - Kusi Boafo

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Sector Reforms Secretariat, Mr Thomas Kusi-Boafo says claims that Ghana’s economy was already struggling before the world’s pandemic struck are untrue.

He maintained that the Nana Addo-led government had a fast-growing economy before the devastating effects of the pandemic left several developed countries with an ailing economy.



Speaking to Kwesi Aboagye on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', Mr Kusi-Boafo however, admitted that Ghana’s economy "is not in good shape now”.



But said, "Whoever will say it is not COVID that has devastated the whole world needs a mental check up.”



" . . World Bank became broke, let me tell everybody . . . World Bank, IMF was broke . . . all those financing World Bank and IMF with big contributions like US, Germany, France, Japan, China were all suffering, then the World bank coffers were drying . . . World bank, IMF was completely broke . . I'm telling you the hard truth today, otherwise World Bank would have collapsed by now, IMF would have collapsed by now . . " he told Kwesi Aboagye.



His comment comes after the World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Mr Pierre Laporte indicated that not every financial problem should be attributed to Covid-19, since the country's economy was already struggling before the outbreak of the pandemic.

Mr Laporte said his outfit had spoken to the Finance Minister, who “acknowledges the severity of the situation.”



“Yes, COVID-19 has not helped, but even before COVID-19, there were signs that the situation was getting a little bit more challenging. The key thing is to be transparent with the people”, he noted.



Adding that, “Is it a really serious situation? Well, the numbers speak for themselves. The situation is very serious. At the World Bank, we’ve not hidden the fact when we’ve held discussions with government officials and even the head of state that, Ghana faces a very tough road ahead to restore macro sustainability.”



This notwithstanding, the Public Sector Reforms boss believes anyone who has that opinion about the country's economy needs to perhaps have his or her head examined.



