Whoever you choose will be next president – Akufo-Addo to NPP

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has told the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its delegates that whoever they choose as his successor will become the next president of Ghana after he leaves office.

The party is holding its National Annual Delegates Conference in Kumasi today, Sunday, 19 December 2021.



Speaking at Juaben in the Ashanti Region after inaugurating the party’s constituency office complex, Mr Akufo-Addo said: “The party is having its national delegates conference”.



“Some people want to tempt us but they cannot match us. We have what it takes to make us achieve what we want”, he noted.



He added: “The person you choose to succeed me will become President after I leave office”.



According to him, “all Ghanaians are observing the conference” and, therefore, “I am pleading with you all to be disciplined. I also want you all to show unity among ourselves”.

“Let’s comport ourselves to ensure everything goes on smoothly”, the president urged, noting: “No party has been able to do what we have been able to do by organising constituency, and national delegates conferences”.



“We are also proving to Ghanaians that we are pioneers of democracy. I am, therefore, appealing to you all to be disciplined especially as it is happening in our stronghold.”



President Akufo-Addo also expressed reservations about the two-time rejection of his Chief Executive nominee for Juaben, Mr Alex Sarfo Kantanka.



The nominee is currently being investigated by the Office of the Special Prosecutor for allegedly demanding a refund of the bribe he paid to the assembly members to buy their vote.



President Akufo-Addo said: “Anyone who opposes my nominee next time will incur my wrath”.

“I am here to congratulate the residents of Juaben for having this beautiful edifice. If it can be replicated in all 275 constituencies across the country, it will help the NPP a lot.”



Speaking about national issues, the president said: “I admit that Ghanaians are going through difficult times; some people are trying to say that it is my fault but you know that is not the case”.



“I am hopeful that if you all support the vision of this government, we will be able to turn things around.”