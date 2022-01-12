Why Adom-Otchere’s name appeared on the Ghana Airport Company invoice

Paul Adom-Otchere

Paul Adom-Otchere's was on an invoice to GACL

He requested to see the invoice from suppliers of Christmas inspiration at KIA



He is the Board Chairman of the company



Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of Good Evening Ghana, has explained why an invoice to the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), bears his name as the Board Chairman and not the management of the Airport.



According to him, the invoice, which was sent to GACL by a company the management of the Airport had contacted to provide the airport with what he describes as ‘Christmas inspiration’ was not used.



He said the GH¢90,500 cost on the invoice was not the cost of the total 'inspiration' provided at the airport.

He added that the GACL Board he he chairs was interested in ensuring that “prudent spending was done” regarding providing the airport with Christmas trees and other inspirations.



“We didn’t use this invoice,” Paul Adom-Otchere said on the editorial of his biweekly show on Metro TV.



“An invoice is just an intention; an invoice from a company is given to another company that this is what we want to do for you. Whether the company will accept the invoice or not is another matter. This is just an invoice, it doesn’t mean anything,” he explained.



Why my name was on the invoice?



Paul Adom-Otchere noted that, his name was on the invoice because he had requested as a Board Chairman, that he would like to know the invoices from the suppliers of the Christmas inspirations so that they find a way at reducing the cost.

“I requested that I needed to see the invoices that the potential suppliers are sending to the company so that, we can intervene by bringing down the cost because if we don’t see the invoice, all we know is that the company will pay the money [and] we [as Board] will not be able to intervene,” he explained.



He added that, as Board, their intervention was key, “so that there would be a prudent use of the company’s resources.”



“This is just an invoice, we didn’t use it, we didn’t buy it but we worked with Favors and Arts but we didn’t buy their Christmas tree at GH¢84,000,” he stressed.



Adom-Otchere urged the general public to ignore the naysayers who are suggesting that the cost on the invoice is the cost of the Christmas inspiration at the airport.



Background

Paul Adom-Otchere, the Board Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company, refuted allegations that the company bought four Christmas trees at GH¢84,000 during the Yuletide.



In a Facebook post, the host of Good Evening Ghana indicated that the claims are untrue and insisted the company rather bought the trees at GH¢34,000 and also at a “heavy discount”.



“The beautiful Christmas tree standing at Terminal 3 and 3 others altogether cost GH¢34,000, which was graciously provided by Jandel Limited at a heavy discount. (We thank Jandel Limited).



“The other inspirations were provided by Favors and Arts for a total cost of GH¢84,000 out of which GH¢50,000 was obtained via sponsorship,” he said.



Paul Adom Otchere further rejected claims that the staff of the company haven’t been paid their December salaries.

“All salaries and or bonuses due to staff for December have been paid.”



He also said claims that invoices for the trees were issued in his name are also untrue.



“It is ridiculous for anyone to say that the invoices from these two reputable companies were issued in the name of the Board Chairman, that just means the author of such spurious allegations has insufficient acquaintance with corporate workings,” his post stated.



