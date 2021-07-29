Why Akufo-Addo has delayed with the appointment of MMDCEs - John Boadu explains

NPP General Secretary, John Boadu

• The vetting committee of MMDCEs has completed its work and submitted its report to President Akufo-Addo

• President Akufo-Addo will name MMDCEs soon



• This was made known by the General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party



Following the ministerial appointments made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo months ago, Ghanaians were expecting that the list for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) would be announced but there has been a delay with that.



The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has been explaining why the appointment of MMDCEs has been delayed.



According to him, the team set up for the vetting of the MMDCEs aspirants had to make sure there was a gender balance in their selection.

Also, the infusion of youthful people and other factors including ethnic backgrounds contributed to the delay in settling for the selected persons.



Meanwhile, the committee formed to vet the MMDCEs aspirants have completed their work and have submitted the report to President Akufo-Addo.



“The committee has finished and presented its report to the president. There is the need to ensure gender balance, the infusion of youthful people, and also to respond to local dynamics and ethnic backgrounds as well,” John Boadu told Citi News.



Per Article 243 (1) of the 1992 Constitution, the District Chief Executive for every district shall be appointed by the President with the prior approval of not less than two-thirds majority of members of the Assembly present and voting at a meeting.