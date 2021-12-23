Why Akufo-Addo's cousin visited John Mahama at his house

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Minority protest E-levy

Gabby Otchere-Darko meets Mahama



Mahama denies being consulted on E-levy impasse



The stand-off between the Majority and Minority sides of parliament has led to questions about why the leadership of the two leading political parties will not hold talks and allow peace prevail.



Political scientists have argued that an extension of invitation to former President John Dramani Mahama by President Akufo-Addo will help trash out issues and make headway.



It appears the governing party has finally adhered to the calls with an offer of olive branch to John Mahama to intervene in the deadlock.

It has emerged that Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the governing party and a cousin to the president, has taken up an assignment to woo John Mahama to the side of the government.



John Mahama per his statement on Facebook, was compelled to come clean with the proceedings of the meeting with Gabby Otchere-Darko following reports he was consulted on the E-levy impasse in parliament,



The former president confirmed to holding talks with Gabby Otchere-Darko but never at any point did the conversation focus on the stand-off in the E-levy.



“President Akufo-Addo did not seek my intervention on the E-Levy impasse. I received Mr. Gabby Otchere Darko, at his request, at my residence on Tuesday 21st December, 2021.



“Among issues we discussed was the desire of Ghanaians to see the two major political parties working together for the interest of the nation.

“We discussed, also, how dialogue can be deployed to ensure Parliamentary issues are agreed consensually before coming on the floor to avoid what happened recently in the House.



“We further discussed opening channels of communication between the leaders of the two parties including a possible meeting with the president at a future date.



“At no time was there any discussion specifically about the President requiring my intervention in the impasse on the E-levy,” Mahama’s statement read.



Meanwhile Gabby Otchere-Darko has called for peace and collaboration to navigate the current stormy waters of Parliament.



