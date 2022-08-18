Why Akufo-Addo wanted to choose a female as running mate – Akomea explains

Former NPP Communications Director, Nana Akomea

Former Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea, has explained why candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wanted to choose a woman as his running mate for the 2008 elections.

Although he did not mention the name of the woman in question, Nana Akomea explained that the woman ticked a lot of boxes that could have inured to the political benefit of the NPP.



Speaking on the August 16 edition of ‘Kokrokoo’ on Accra-based Peace FM, he shot down suggestions made by Hopeson Adorye, a pro-Alan Kyerematen activist, that flagbearers and running mates were chosen based on the three major blocs in the NPP.



He insisted that the North-South inclusivity dynamics play a superior role in the election of flagbearers and selection of running mates within the party.



Touching more on the said woman Akufo-Addo wanted to select as running mate, he said she was a Muslim from the North, thus having qualities that would have made the North-South ticket for the election formidable.



“The consideration we look at is the North South divide for inclusion. If you get a flagbearer from the geographic North or geographic South, you will want to balance it. The more balance you are able to tick, the more inclusivity. For example, I remember when Akufo-Addo became flagbearer for the first time, he wanted a certain woman [to be running mate].



“One, she was from the geographic North. 2008, there was a woman who was considered by then candidate Akufo-Addo. She ticked a lot of boxes. She was from the geographic North. She was a Muslim so with religion, there was inclusion. She was a woman [satisfying] gender. The more boxes you tick like geography, religion, gender, it helps but nobody ticks Danquah-Busia-Dombo. Let’s not divide ourselves between our founding fathers,” Nana Akomea said.

The Managing Director of the Intercity State Transport Corporation (STC) also cautioned against castigations against flagbearer hopefuls as the party readies itself for the contest next year.



“We have to be careful. If you support someone, tell us why you think the person can deliver victory for the NPP. Don’t go and rundown another party member because if you don’t get what you want, you will be forced to eat your words. We are still following the ideals of our founding fathers but we haven’t divided ourselves,” he indicated.



What Hopeson Adorye said



Hopeson Adorye, at a pro-Alan K march in Kumasi, last weekend, sought to rally support for the flagbearership of the Trade and Industry Minister.



“There is one thing I am going to say. The NPP has a tradition. Our tradition is Busia, Danquah and Dombo. Danquah represents Eastern Region and the bottom (south), Busia represents Ashanti Region and the Bono areas, while Dombo represents Northern Region,” said Hopeson Adorye.



“Whenever a Danquah leads the party, the Busia side steps aside but there is a Dombo (for a running mate), and whenever a Busia lead, the Danquah side steps aside but there is a Dombo (for a running mate). As for the Dombos, they are always there (for a running mate).”

“In 1992, Albert Adu Boahen, who represented Danquah contested with a Dombo. In 1996, we had the Great Alliance bit in 2000, it came to Kufuor, who is a Busia, and he ran with a Dombo (as his running mate). Then after Kufuor, it moved back to Danquah, with President Akufo-Addo. He also contested the election with another Dombo (as his running mate), who is Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



“If it went to Danquah, came to Busia, went back to Danquah, where should it go now, is it not Busia?” Hopeson Adorye asked.



