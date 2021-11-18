Why Archbishop Palmer-Buckle has 'Angela' as part of his names

Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle

Archbishop Charles Gabriel Angela Palmer-Buckle, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast has explained why he has ‘Angela’ as part of his name.



Speaking to Bernard Avle on Citi TV’s ‘The Point of View’ programme that aired on Wednesday, November 17, Archbishop Palmer-Buckle said, as a child, when he was born, his father baptized him, Gabriel, because of “a good friend of his who helped him [his father] to become a Catholic and he wanted me to walk in his footsteps.



“I was given Charles because my father himself was Charles and being the firstborn of my father’s ten children, I got the name Charles,” he said.



Archbishop Palmer-Buckle further recounted that, at age eight, he told his father that he wanted to be a Catholic Priest when he grows up.

Now, one would wonder why a male will take the name ‘Angela’ and add it to his name.



Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle explained that he had always loved kids and studying the life of Angela Merici and was fascinated by the activities of a woman who dedicated her life to the service of the Catholic Church through the education of girls.



“When I was confirmed, I chose Angela because St Angela Merici was a teacher who loved children. I love children; I have always been a teacher and I want to walk in her [Angela Merici] footsteps, that is what a baptismal name or confirmation name is meant to be,” he said.



The Vice President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference further linked that to the Ghanaian culture, where a child is named after an ancestor “who has led a worthy life, hoping that the child will grow in his or her footsteps”.



So, next time you meet the Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, call him by his full name Archbishop Charles Gabriel Angela Palmer-Buckle.



