Why Assin Central has become a no-go area for NDC – Kennedy Agyapong explains

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament(MP) for Assin Central and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong is claiming bragging rights for the dominance of his party in the Assin Central constituency of the Central Region.

The New Patriotic Party(NPP) undoubtedly, is firmly grounded in the Assin Central Constituency after Mr Kennedy Agyapong assumed the seat since 2001.



According to him, before contesting the seat in the area, the constituency was a no-go area for the NPP the tide has turned and it has now become a no-go area for the NDC who used to be the landlords.



The maverick politician cum businessman believes his sterling performance as a lawmaker with an interest in seeing the area develop is what has kept the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) at bay.

“My constituency previously was a no- go area for any political party except the NDC. Today, it is a no-go area for the NDC instead”, Mr Kennedy Agyapong told NET 2 TV in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Speaking on his contribution to the party in his area he revealed, “When I came, I donated 15 pick-ups to the Central Region alone. After I donated the pick-ups for the first time we won 8 seats in the Central Region. In 2004, President Kufour made me campaign manager in the Region, there were 19 constituencies, and we won 16 or 17 seats”, he noted.