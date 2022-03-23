Why Assin North MP’s appeal was thrown out by the Court of Appeal

James Gyakye Quayson is the MP for Assin North on the ticket of the NDC

The Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, has been in a legal tussle for a few months now and while his fate hasn’t exactly been sealed yet, there have already been many unsuccessful sides of things for the MP.



On July 28, 2021, the Cape Coast High Court declared his election void, ruling on the basis that he owed allegiance to another country other than Ghana, contrary to Article 94(2) of the 1992 Constitution.



Since then, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP has been in and out of court, trying to overturn that ruling and cement his democratically-occasioned position in Ghana’s Eighth Parliament.

According to the ruling of the Cape Coast court, as of the time James Quayson filed to contest the MP position when he had not renounced his Canadian citizenship and, therefore, he was not qualified to become a legislator.



At later date at the Court of Appeal in Cape Coast, the embattled MP asked the court to overturn the ruling of the annulment of his election – an election in which he garnered 17,498 votes as against his closest contender, Abena Durowaa Mensah’s 14,793.



On Tuesday, March 22, 2022, the ruling on the appeal was delivered, further dipping the chances of the NDC MP at getting out of this legal tussle successfully, bothering on his dual citizenship.



The court struck out the application, giving reasons that the appellant, James Gyakye Quayson, failed to file his written submission within the stipulated period allowed under the Court of Appeal Rules.

The Court of Appeal Rules 1997 (C.I. 19), which is a written submission, states that the appellant should state the reasons for the appeal against the High Court ruling but the MP is reported to have failed to do so within the three weeks of filing a notice of appeal.



"Where the appellant does not file the written submissions of his case in accordance with sub-rule (1), the appeal shall be considered to have been struck out and the Registrar shall inform the parties accordingly," Rule 20 (2) of the Court of Appel Rules states, reports graphic.com.gh.



As it stands, the legislator is awaiting the Supreme Court's decision to determine whether or not there will be a by-election in the Assin North constituency in coming times.