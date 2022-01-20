Why Bagbin requested for military personnel as part of his security detail

Alban Bagbin

Bagbin’s attaché withdrawn

GAF noted they were assigned there “without proper procedure”



A letter has emerged indicating why he requested for military protection



It has emerged that the Speaker of Parliament on January 18, 2021, wrote formally through the Clerk of Parliament, Cyril K. O. Nsiah, to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) requesting some military personnel as part of his security detail.



This comes in the wake of a document from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) directing the withdrawal of the soldiers from the office of the Speaker because they were assigned there “without proper procedure.”



The January 2021 letter intercepted by GhanaWeb, under the letterhead of the Parliamentary Service said, “as pertains in other jurisdictions, the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, seeks to add military personnel to his security detail for his protection during road movements across the country.”



He explained that “this is paramount, especially in this day and age of terrorism and violent armed robberies. Moreover, coming from the northern part of the country, he will be undertaking several trips up north to visit family and friends and conduct the business of the legislature, which will require close protection.”

Cyril Nsiah further named some four military personnel that have been identified to fit the role and went ahead to request the GAF Chief of Staff to release them to the Office of the Speaker.



Adekurah Andrew, S/Sgt Agbley Prosper, WO1 Jafaru Bunwura and Sgt. Bonney Prince were the officers requested to be attached to Mr. Bagbin’s office.



The Clerk of Parliament further requested that “the personnel are well-kitted and equipped in terms of arms and ammunition to enable them to carry out their duties effectively.”



Background



The Chief of Staff at the Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces, Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh, recently withdrew the deployment of four military personnel attached to the office of the Speaker of Parliament.



The military indicated in a letter sighted by GhanaWeb that, the soldiers were attached to the Speaker ‘without proper procedure.’

“It is humbly requested that the personnel are withdrawn with effect from 14 January 2022 while efforts are made to regularize their attachment,” the letter stated.



The officers, WO I Jafaru Bunwura, WO II Apugiba Awine David, S/Sgt Agbley Prosper and Sgt. Bonney Prince have been serving Bagbin’s office since he became Speaker in January 2021.



Find below the letter from the Speaker to GAF.



