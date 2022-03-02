Why Barker-Vormawor has not applied for bail - #FixTheCountry group explains

Oliver Barker-Vormawor

#FixTheCountry convener charged with treason felony

Appears before Magistrate Court twice but refuses to apply for bail



Barker-Vormawor charged over social media coup threat



The #FixTheCountry Movement have disclosed why their remanded convener has refused to apply for bail on all the two occasions that he has appeared in court.



According to the group, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, who is facing a treason felony charge is sacrificing his personal liberty to prompt the state (police) to do what is right in arraigning suspects before competent courts.



A March 1, 2022 statement issued under the title: ‘OLIVER ALERT: UPDATE NO. 9,’ pointed out what it said was an anomaly in interpreting Article 14(3)(b) of the Constitution “which says that the only way a detained person will be considered for bail is when he (not the police) applies to the appropriate forum.”



It explained that going to the appropriate forum required financial and other resources and that the law on personal liberty is made for persons who can afford the cost of bail as for persons who cannot.

In explaining why Oliver had not applied for bail, the statement added: “What Oliver is fighting for (by refusing to apply for bail) is an end to the longstanding but terrible police practice of deliberately and mischievously taking detained persons to the wrong forum.



“What Oliver is fighting for (at the expense of his own personal liberty) is that all persons, rich or poor, in the city or countryside, woman or man, will enjoy the true meaning of the right to personal liberty,” the statement concluded.



#FixTheCountry convener in Police grips



Police confirmed in a statement early Saturday, February 12, 2022 that they had arrested Barker-Vormawor, after #FixTheCountry Movement has reported that he had disappeared after arriving in the country from the UK.



The lawyer by training was arrested because of a social media post in which he was threatening to stage a coup. He was subsequently arraigned before a court on Monday, February 14, 2022 on charges of treason felony.



The Ashaiman Magistrate Court refused to grant him bail citing lack of jurisdiction and asked his lawyers to approach the High Court for bail.