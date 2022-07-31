Why Bawumia and NAPO are trending on social media

NAPO and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

It is an open secret that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will contest for the Flagbearership slot if the New Patriotic Party(NPP)

The Vice President is tipped to be the man to help the New Patriotic Party (NPP) make history in Ghana’s political space when they win the 2024 election.



Although Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has not officially declared his interest, members of the political party believe that it’s his time and he needs to be given the nod as he hold the magic wand.



In some quarters there are calls for the Vice President to consider the highly experienced Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate for the 2024 election.



Analysts believe that they do not only satisfy the Northern, Southern politics but also they are blessed with the acumen that can take Ghana to the promised land if given the needed support.

Yesterday, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh met at the one-week rites of the late father of Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye and were spotted in photos taking having a hearty conversation.



The two who clearly gell were praised by especially members of the governing New Patriotic Party and wished the pair will lead Ghana in the coming years.







