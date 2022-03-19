Why Bawumia can't lead NPP into 2024 elections - Mahama's aide explains

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has stated that it will be a cynical joke for the Vice President and his advisers to think avoiding comments on the economy will secure him the NPP flagbearership position.



According to him, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has superintended over a horrible economy since assuming the position of the second gentleman of the land.



He stressed that no one will forget about the worst performance of the Vice President whiles he campaigns to become the NPP’s flagbearer going into the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu intimated that no amount of keeping quiet will absolve Bawumia of the tag of the worst head of the Economic Management Team since 1992.



“Somehow, Bawumia’s advisers have convinced him that by hiding in a rat hole and cowardly avoiding commentary on the horrible economy he has supervised, the storm will blow over and before long he will be back waxing lyrical about some bid to lead the NPP into the 2024 elections.



“What a cynical joke! No one will ever forget that he has been the worst Head of the Economic Management Team that has plunged us into the worst economic crisis under the fourth republic,” he posted on his social media handle.



According to multiple reports, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is said to be interested in the NPP flagbearership position and will challenge for it.



Dr. Bawumia has in a long while not spoken about the downward spiral of the economy but rather championing government digitization agenda – a move the opposition NDC has teased him about saying he has become a pseudo-IT expert.